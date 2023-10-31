 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 31 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12577139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Magnetic Grips wouldn't function in some corner cases
  • Removed event spawn points at the start of new areas
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to crush yourself by wedging yourself into the bottom of a boss screen
  • Fixed a bug where boss reward chests could linger into the next run if they weren't picked up on the previous run
  • Fixed Shrine Multiplier not working on Attack Shrines
  • Added a gold value to Spirited Defiance
  • Increase Nightmare Life scaling substantially in later Nightmare levels
  • Fixed the hitboxes on some music change events

