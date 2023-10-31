- Fixed an issue where Magnetic Grips wouldn't function in some corner cases
- Removed event spawn points at the start of new areas
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to crush yourself by wedging yourself into the bottom of a boss screen
- Fixed a bug where boss reward chests could linger into the next run if they weren't picked up on the previous run
- Fixed Shrine Multiplier not working on Attack Shrines
- Added a gold value to Spirited Defiance
- Increase Nightmare Life scaling substantially in later Nightmare levels
- Fixed the hitboxes on some music change events
