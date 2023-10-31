Happy Halloween everyone!

To Celebrate the spooky season a new track is available to be unlocked.



Ghoulish Gardens

Race around a haunted courtyard dodging gravestones through a thick fog in Ghoulish Gardens. To Unlock this track first reach chapter 4 in story mode. In each mission there is a hidden pumpkin to find. Collect the Pumpkin in 4-1, then 4-2 and so on to unlock Ghoulish Gardens in Arcade, Survival and multiplayer modes!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40434030/e1840cd1fe45be4621aa9fd2df1bdd8e4a4b9b05.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40434030/060cd59e63d262854bd7c4a36bc5b8c41f00f343.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40434030/35b932f3964271a32d3e3edbc5bd47f6538f4c1e.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40434030/893e6be0c26ac9268526bf634c2f4bd370a08168.jpg)[/url]

The 2 previous timed event tracks (Incredible Icecap & Cloudy Cruise) can now once again be Unlocked, this time permanently! Not sure how to unlock them? Check out their Update announcements for more information!

Here's a list of everything that has changed with this update: