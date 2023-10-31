 Skip to content

World Racing '95 update for 31 October 2023

Ghoulish Gardens

Share · View all patches · Build 12577138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween everyone!
To Celebrate the spooky season a new track is available to be unlocked.

Ghoulish Gardens
Race around a haunted courtyard dodging gravestones through a thick fog in Ghoulish Gardens. To Unlock this track first reach chapter 4 in story mode. In each mission there is a hidden pumpkin to find. Collect the Pumpkin in 4-1, then 4-2 and so on to unlock Ghoulish Gardens in Arcade, Survival and multiplayer modes!
The 2 previous timed event tracks (Incredible Icecap & Cloudy Cruise) can now once again be Unlocked, this time permanently! Not sure how to unlock them? Check out their Update announcements for more information!

Here's a list of everything that has changed with this update:

  • Ghoulish Gardens Added
  • Incredible Icecap returns
  • Cloudy Cruise returns
  • Fixed issue with Cloudy Cruise achievement

Changed files in this update

World Racing '95 Content Depot 1591311
  • Loading history…
