 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 31 October 2023

1.1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12577111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Game Activity.
  • Added short tooltips on how much rope, chalk and coffee is left after use.
  • Tweaked more peak routes and fixed some collision points.
  • Fixed some animation clipping on higher FOVs.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link