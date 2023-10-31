- Added Steam Game Activity.
- Added short tooltips on how much rope, chalk and coffee is left after use.
- Tweaked more peak routes and fixed some collision points.
- Fixed some animation clipping on higher FOVs.
- Minor bug fixes.
Peaks of Yore update for 31 October 2023
1.1.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
