I have disabled the death screen, it is now the pause screen with the resume button disabled. This change allows you to capture a gif of your death ːpraisesunː
Mecha Mayhem: Contracted Chaos Playtest update for 31 October 2023
Death screen disabled.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2643751 Depot 2643751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update