 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Diablo® IV update for 31 October 2023

Watch the Developer Campfire Chat at BlizzCon 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12577095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sanctuary beckons you forth, wanderer. On November 4, at 2:30 pm PDT, a glimpse into the future of Diablo IV will be revealed live to all at BlizzCon. Join associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kalyeigh Calder, game director Joe Shely, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher, who will introduce content releasing during Season of Blood and beyond.

On the first day of BlizzCon, Q&A questions for the Campfire Chat will be gathered in-person from a box in the Diablo hall, along with any from social media. Then, we’ll have a Q&A segment at the end of the stream where the team will answer questions collected from the community.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live; all will be able to watch the events from near or far. Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.

Join us—the flames burn brightest when amongst companions new and old alike.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344521 Depot 2344521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344522 Depot 2344522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344523 Depot 2344523
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344524 Depot 2344524
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344525 Depot 2344525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344526 Depot 2344526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344527 Depot 2344527
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344528 Depot 2344528
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344529 Depot 2344529
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452970 Depot 2452970
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452971 Depot 2452971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452972 Depot 2452972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452973 Depot 2452973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452974 Depot 2452974
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452975 Depot 2452975
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452976 Depot 2452976
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link