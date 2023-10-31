Watch the Developer Campfire Chat at BlizzCon 2023

Sanctuary beckons you forth, wanderer. On November 4, at 2:30 pm PDT, a glimpse into the future of Diablo IV will be revealed live to all at BlizzCon. Join associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kalyeigh Calder, game director Joe Shely, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher, who will introduce content releasing during Season of Blood and beyond.

On the first day of BlizzCon, Q&A questions for the Campfire Chat will be gathered in-person from a box in the Diablo hall, along with any from social media. Then, we’ll have a Q&A segment at the end of the stream where the team will answer questions collected from the community.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch live; all will be able to watch the events from near or far. Following the Campfire Chat's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can still catch up on the details if you miss them.

Join us—the flames burn brightest when amongst companions new and old alike.