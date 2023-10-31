- Dominant tribe Shooters are now in. Some provide a shotgun to use with buckshots.
- I've adjust some mesh LODs for better performance.
- I have worked on the actor spawning system so they don't spawn on shack roofs, boats and structures.
- I fixed some sounds.
- Guns now have to be equiped to be used.
The ISLE Survival update for 31 October 2023
Update V.1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
