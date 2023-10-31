 Skip to content

The ISLE Survival update for 31 October 2023

Update V.1.0.3

Build 12577039

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dominant tribe Shooters are now in. Some provide a shotgun to use with buckshots.
  • I've adjust some mesh LODs for better performance.
  • I have worked on the actor spawning system so they don't spawn on shack roofs, boats and structures.
  • I fixed some sounds.
  • Guns now have to be equiped to be used.

Changed files in this update

