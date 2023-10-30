 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drift.Wav update for 30 October 2023

New Car's and some fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12577035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Near miss spacing on highway mode now bigger!
  • Menu button mid run would not save money or distance now fixed!
  • Collision fixed with highway sign
  • Re-Worked the F1 car collision to clip less
  • Re-Worked obstacle mechanics ( No longer possible to get your run ruined by getting stuck on obstacle <3 )
  • Small other fixes

Added

  • New Car!!
  • Hint to what the secret area is ;)
  • Added obstacle penalty
  • Added upcoming cars in select car room

Working on

  • Working on new leaderboard for drift points, not just distance as well as cash leaderboard.
  • Working on missions / objectives for rewards as well as new achievements
  • Other bug fixes

join the discord to become apart of the journey as well as more updates and content
DRIFT WAV DISCORD

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2613611 Depot 2613611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link