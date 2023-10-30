New Car's and some fixes!

Fixed
- Near miss spacing on highway mode now bigger!
- Menu button mid run would not save money or distance now fixed!
- Collision fixed with highway sign
- Re-Worked the F1 car collision to clip less
- Re-Worked obstacle mechanics ( No longer possible to get your run ruined by getting stuck on obstacle <3 )
- Small other fixes
Added
- New Car!!
- Hint to what the secret area is ;)
- Added obstacle penalty
- Added upcoming cars in select car room
Working on
- Working on new leaderboard for drift points, not just distance as well as cash leaderboard.
- Working on missions / objectives for rewards as well as new achievements
- Other bug fixes
