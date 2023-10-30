Share · View all patches · Build 12576999 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 23:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for October 30th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since October 23rd, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

CATSACK PLUSH CAMPAIGN - 10 days left!

The Catsack Plush Campaign on Makeship has started!

You can now order a Catsack Plush to fund the campaign!

This campaign is for a limited time, only 10 days remaining, so check it out at the link below!

https://www.makeship.com/products/catsack-plush

Halloween 2023 Condo Contest - NOW VOTING

Hey everyone!

Voting has begun for the Halloween 2023 Condo Contest!

Voting ends today, Monday, October 30th, 2023, at 11:59 PM CT.

Check out the condos and vote here!

Halloween 2023 Events! - Ongoing

Our Halloween events for 2023 are ongoing! Last week, we released the second phase of the Halloween events, which brought with it the new Boardwalk Carnival with 4 mini-games, some new items, and more. You can read all about that update here.

Johanna finished working on the art for the Boardwalk Carnival.

macdguy released the Boardwalk Carnival and worked on fixing issues that arose with the initial release.

Wheezwer worked on art for the upcoming boardwalk attractions.

Ball Race: Eruption

Lifeless worked on a new Ball Race map, Eruption. All the basic level design has been completed, and he is currently working on art.

Ball Race: Eruption Early WIP





Miscellany

Joshua worked on overhauling the playermodel skeleton rig, currently fixing up long-standing problems and transferring animations from the current rig.

Sketchman continued working on backend optimizations and bug fixes.

Will continued working on music for Dark Voyage and SDNL.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since October 23rd, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

