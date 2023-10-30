- The Granite Wildcat doesn't clip the ground anymore.
- The Granite Wildcat XT has improved speed and handling compared to the base model.
- Polygon reduction was done for both Wildcats. LODs will be reinstated for the Wildcats in the next update.
- Explosions have better visibility now.
- Additional minor fixes to Dive in the Hive.
- Explosions use fewer particles per second for improved framerate.
- Patriot Oxide and Patriot Oxide Fury leave behind vehicle body after respawn.
- Teddy Bears are visible again from within the Vehicles.
- Patriot Oxide explosion is longer and more complex.
- Dive in the Hive has additional cactus and waypoint updates.
- The Patriot Oxide now leaves behind a burning car body when it explodes.
- Patriot Oxide explosion now has bolts and burning teddy bear closer to the explosion source position.
- The teddy bears from vehicle explosions are now on fire!
- Charles Run has additional foliage added to the oasis section.
- Arch Angel has some respawn zone fixes and waypoint fixes.
- Explosion debris has bolts.
- Charles Run has additional Cactus.
-
MotorCubs RC update for 30 October 2023
Mac Build 604 - Explosion Wreckage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241762 Depot 2241762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update