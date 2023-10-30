 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MotorCubs RC update for 30 October 2023

Mac Build 604 - Explosion Wreckage

Share · View all patches · Build 12576972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Granite Wildcat doesn't clip the ground anymore.
  • The Granite Wildcat XT has improved speed and handling compared to the base model.
  • Polygon reduction was done for both Wildcats. LODs will be reinstated for the Wildcats in the next update.
  • Explosions have better visibility now.
  • Additional minor fixes to Dive in the Hive.
  • Explosions use fewer particles per second for improved framerate.
  • Patriot Oxide and Patriot Oxide Fury leave behind vehicle body after respawn.
  • Teddy Bears are visible again from within the Vehicles.
  • Patriot Oxide explosion is longer and more complex.
  • Dive in the Hive has additional cactus and waypoint updates.
  • The Patriot Oxide now leaves behind a burning car body when it explodes.
  • Patriot Oxide explosion now has bolts and burning teddy bear closer to the explosion source position.
  • The teddy bears from vehicle explosions are now on fire!
  • Charles Run has additional foliage added to the oasis section.
  • Arch Angel has some respawn zone fixes and waypoint fixes.
  • Explosion debris has bolts.
  • Charles Run has additional Cactus.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241762 Depot 2241762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link