Halloween Hotfix

Today's patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam features a bunch of bugfixes for issues both old and new, along with minor balance changes and cosmetic adjustments.

PATCH CHANGELOG

Version 2.9.42

increased stamina regen rate for Oviraptor and reduced Oviraptor pounce maul stamina cost

prevented Bruisers from using special attacks in midair to avoid control locks issues

increased human step height to get over small obstructions easier

tweaked the "unstuck bump" feature, no longer rockets you upwards

pressing reload when primary fire is full now reloads your secondary ammo

if a raptor pounces someone without enough stamina to actually do mauling, they now play the pounce start animation then disengage, instead of just bouncing off the target

fixed Tupa being able to peck at nearly the same time as hitting with its charge

fixed Ptera being able to descend while grabbing someone when in hover mode

fixed "speedpouncing" exploit that allowed extreme velocity when jumping after a pounce

reorganized all cosmetic packages and UI packages for more efficient loading

fixed golden nameplates sometimes showing in spectator without correct DLC installed

fixed the Impossible Cryo skin using wrong material

various other cosmetic fixes

STEAM HALLOWEEN SALE

Just in time for Halloween, we're running a scarily good sale!

Pick up Primal Carnage: Extinction for 50% OFF until November 6th!

If you have friends who have yet to jump into the carnage, now is a great time!

There's also hundreds of discounted items in-store during our annual Halloween Horrors event!

Art by ChunkoHunko



Have a great Halloween!

-The Primal Carnage Team