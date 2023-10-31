 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 31 October 2023

Halloween Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12576876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam features a bunch of bugfixes for issues both old and new, along with minor balance changes and cosmetic adjustments.

PATCH CHANGELOG

Version 2.9.42

  • increased stamina regen rate for Oviraptor and reduced Oviraptor pounce maul stamina cost

  • prevented Bruisers from using special attacks in midair to avoid control locks issues

  • increased human step height to get over small obstructions easier

  • tweaked the "unstuck bump" feature, no longer rockets you upwards

  • pressing reload when primary fire is full now reloads your secondary ammo

  • if a raptor pounces someone without enough stamina to actually do mauling, they now play the pounce start animation then disengage, instead of just bouncing off the target

  • fixed Tupa being able to peck at nearly the same time as hitting with its charge

  • fixed Ptera being able to descend while grabbing someone when in hover mode

  • fixed "speedpouncing" exploit that allowed extreme velocity when jumping after a pounce

  • reorganized all cosmetic packages and UI packages for more efficient loading

  • fixed golden nameplates sometimes showing in spectator without correct DLC installed

  • fixed the Impossible Cryo skin using wrong material

  • various other cosmetic fixes

STEAM HALLOWEEN SALE

Just in time for Halloween, we're running a scarily good sale!
Pick up Primal Carnage: Extinction for 50% OFF until November 6th!

If you have friends who have yet to jump into the carnage, now is a great time!
There's also hundreds of discounted items in-store during our annual Halloween Horrors event!

Art by ChunkoHunko

Have a great Halloween!

-The Primal Carnage Team

Changed files in this update

Primal Carnage: Extinction Content Depot 321361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link