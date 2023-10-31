Halloween Hotfix

Today's patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam features a bunch of bugfixes for issues both old and new, along with minor balance changes and cosmetic adjustments.
PATCH CHANGELOG
Version 2.9.42
-
increased stamina regen rate for Oviraptor and reduced Oviraptor pounce maul stamina cost
-
prevented Bruisers from using special attacks in midair to avoid control locks issues
-
increased human step height to get over small obstructions easier
-
tweaked the "unstuck bump" feature, no longer rockets you upwards
-
pressing reload when primary fire is full now reloads your secondary ammo
-
if a raptor pounces someone without enough stamina to actually do mauling, they now play the pounce start animation then disengage, instead of just bouncing off the target
-
fixed Tupa being able to peck at nearly the same time as hitting with its charge
-
fixed Ptera being able to descend while grabbing someone when in hover mode
-
fixed "speedpouncing" exploit that allowed extreme velocity when jumping after a pounce
-
reorganized all cosmetic packages and UI packages for more efficient loading
-
fixed golden nameplates sometimes showing in spectator without correct DLC installed
-
fixed the Impossible Cryo skin using wrong material
-
various other cosmetic fixes
STEAM HALLOWEEN SALE
Just in time for Halloween, we're running a scarily good sale!
Pick up Primal Carnage: Extinction for 50% OFF until November 6th!
If you have friends who have yet to jump into the carnage, now is a great time!
There's also hundreds of discounted items in-store during our annual Halloween Horrors event!
Art by ChunkoHunko
Have a great Halloween!
-The Primal Carnage Team
