Grapple League update for 30 October 2023

Patch 1.11b

Patch 1.11b · Build 12576861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:
The main menu has music again!
Repositioned the grapple so that it feels more connected. 
Other fixes.

Features:
Now pauses the game when a controller is disconnected.

