Early Access Update 21

I was going to save up a few more changes before pushing the next update, however Valve have released a new STEAMWORKS SDK v1.58a ... so here it is!
- Change: Steamworks updated to v.1.58a.
- Fix: Added missing Angel Cannon model.
- Fix: Added missing textures for Angel Cannon.
- Fix: Added missing particle texture.
- New: Added Angel Cannon model and animation to Special Use Item "Danger Close".
A bigger and meatier update to come soon™.
˓˓ฅ₍˄ุ.͡ ̫.˄ุ₎ฅ˒˒
(apparently that's a cat)
Changed files in this update