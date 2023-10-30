 Skip to content

Monsters Loot Swag update for 30 October 2023

Early Access Update 21

Build 12576838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was going to save up a few more changes before pushing the next update, however Valve have released a new STEAMWORKS SDK v1.58a ... so here it is!

  • Change: Steamworks updated to v.1.58a.
  • Fix: Added missing Angel Cannon model.
  • Fix: Added missing textures for Angel Cannon.
  • Fix: Added missing particle texture.
  • New: Added Angel Cannon model and animation to Special Use Item "Danger Close".

A bigger and meatier update to come soon™.

˓˓ฅ₍˄ุ.͡ ̫.˄ุ₎ฅ˒˒
(apparently that's a cat)

