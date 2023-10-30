 Skip to content

Maid Cafe update for 30 October 2023

Version 1.3

Tonight we have posted a new update which upgrades the underlying engine of Maid Cafe to the latest version in the hope it may help resolve some of the issues Steam Deck users are getting with the game. Time will tell if this succeeds.

The update also includes a few minor issues that were missed in the last patch.

P.s. We are also happy to announce by popular request the games soundtrack will be releasing on November 10th as a soundtrack DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065601/Maid_Cafe__Soundtrack/

In honour of its release the core game and all DLC will be on offer!

