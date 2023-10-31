Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy now avaible in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 12576737 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 11:06:28 UTC by Wendy

Finnaly!

I am happy to announce that you can now buy the Early Access of Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy!

In the current released Version you can

Discover three different scenarios. Forest, Village and Boat

The boat is an early prototype and receive an upgrade soon

The boat is an early prototype and receive an upgrade soon Each scenario has three difficulties. The first ones are in the feast game mode and the third one are in the frenzy game mode

Customize your character with the first available accessories, which you can buy with your rewarded Odins Coin

Play with 3 friends in coop

also take a look on the roadmap to know what you can expect in the future:

Explore the World

Find Item and Places in the Scenarios to unlock new accessories

Time for potatoes!

Performance optimization to run on low spec devices

UI Overhaul

Fresh and better UI

Road to Valhalla!

New Scenarios & new Meals

And now grab your 15% discount and come into the Early Access!

I wish you an frenzy feast,

Devlex

PS: Check out the Early Access Trailer

