 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy update for 31 October 2023

Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy now avaible in Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 12576737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finnaly!

I am happy to announce that you can now buy the Early Access of Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy!

In the current released Version you can

  • Discover three different scenarios. Forest, Village and Boat
    The boat is an early prototype and receive an upgrade soon
  • Each scenario has three difficulties. The first ones are in the feast game mode and the third one are in the frenzy game mode
  • Customize your character with the first available accessories, which you can buy with your rewarded Odins Coin
  • Play with 3 friends in coop

also take a look on the roadmap to know what you can expect in the future:

Explore the World
Find Item and Places in the Scenarios to unlock new accessories
Time for potatoes!
Performance optimization to run on low spec devices
UI Overhaul
Fresh and better UI
Road to Valhalla!
New Scenarios & new Meals

And now grab your 15% discount and come into the Early Access!

I wish you an frenzy feast,
Devlex

PS: Check out the Early Access Trailer

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link