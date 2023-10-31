Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy now avaible in Early Access!

Finnaly!
I am happy to announce that you can now buy the Early Access of Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy!
In the current released Version you can
- Discover three different scenarios. Forest, Village and Boat
The boat is an early prototype and receive an upgrade soon
- Each scenario has three difficulties. The first ones are in the feast game mode and the third one are in the frenzy game mode
- Customize your character with the first available accessories, which you can buy with your rewarded Odins Coin
- Play with 3 friends in coop
also take a look on the roadmap to know what you can expect in the future:
Explore the World
Find Item and Places in the Scenarios to unlock new accessories
Time for potatoes!
Performance optimization to run on low spec devices
UI Overhaul
Fresh and better UI
Road to Valhalla!
New Scenarios & new Meals
And now grab your 15% discount and come into the Early Access!
I wish you an frenzy feast,
Devlex