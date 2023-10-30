PATREON Halloween Update LIVE!

Hey y'all!

An early look at the new v1.29 build will be live in Steam just a few minutes after you read this! WOOHOO!

This build includes the new 'knockback' ability for ragdoll selling when you strike an opponent who is in a STUNNED state. Quick way to get them in that state is to simply pick them up from the mat after a big move and you'll have a quick STUNNED window to send them flying!

Now, about the TaiPei match...I kinda fucked up.

Do you see that awesome new blood in the screenshot above? Sick, eh! We've got this new blood system that will send blood splatter flying and it will stick to damn near everything it lands on. Ropes, opponent, drip down the apron, and more. But we have to dial it back and optimize it because it's really hard on the frame rate. So in this build the blood doesn't look like this screenshot YET.

And one more dumbass thing I did. I didn't realize until just a few days ago that we want the blood to start right from the first punch to the head without wearing your opponent down first. The instant blood is sorta the whole point of this match and right now it's not behaving quite the way we want. We're working on it but I wanted to show you where we're at today and the next update likely later this week is intended to have the full on instant blood and brutal blood bath effects as well.

So thank you again for your kind patience and support while you check out this build for Patreon supporters only right now :)

Build notes:

Added new Taipei Death Match to match select menu

Added new Corner Grapple punching animation. When your opponent is thrown into turn buckle, grapple, then press the A button(Strike) to perform corner strikes

Added new Taipei Death Match Type. Very bloody match but very cool to play. A simple Hardcore match but now with Taipei Wraps in shattered glass make the damage even more intense. Perform the Corner Strikes in this match type will cause more damage and have your opponent bleeding uncontrollably.

Replaced blood system with the new Volumetric Blood FX. This amazing and can be used in many great Hardcore matches. I kind of toned down a few things to make it not too over the top but the results are pretty nice. Cant wait to fully optimize this asset for more amazing things in the future.

Added new RagDoll Graphic

Added tutorial info to pre-match loading screens

Added new KTFO Graphic

Added new Power Cutter Animation under Special Moves

Added new FacePaint selections

There it is! Thanks again and please share as much feedback as you'd like because it really helps us improve each update!

-Dave