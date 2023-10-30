Milestone 2.08c EXPERIMENTAL Released!

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is a small stability patch for Milestone 2.08 that should fix several of the most serious bugs in the game. We'll be releasing 2.09 later this week which should include more content.

Balance Changes:

The Exosuit armour now has a "Heavy Armour" visual variant.

The Observer no longer incorrectly has 1 HP, and is now back to 300 HP.

Stun Gun is no longer a starting item, and is now unlocked from Xenobiology.

Slightly updated the construction cost and sell prices of all manufactured soldier weapons. Shotguns and Rifles are now slightly cheaper, Gauss weapons are more expensive, and Lasers & Gauss weapons have higher sale prices.

Bugfixes: