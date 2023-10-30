V0.7.7
Halloween Event:
- From 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM in your local timezone the 31st of October you will now achieve the exclusive Halloween Night 2023 badge on finishing the game. The regular Halloween 2023 badge is still available to be obtained outside of this time frame up until the 2nd of November.
Optimization:
- We have fixed and optimized our database system by implementing a cache system. This improvement prevents players from experiencing crashes at the end of the game, when joining, and when being revived/killed.
