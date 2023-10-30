 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cubenomics update for 30 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/30/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12576458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version of the game is now available with minor changes.

Changes:

  • Fixed an issue where players could erase lines in play mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125371 Depot 2125371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link