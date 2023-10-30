 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Learn to Dodge Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Patch 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12576429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added hitbox/character sprite opacity sliders, as well as saving them and volume slider's locally so you don't need to set them every time. Some UI changes as well.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2588921 Depot 2588921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link