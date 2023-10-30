 Skip to content

Vertigo Remastered update for 30 October 2023

Ukrainian localization patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12576378

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings Ukrainian language support to the game.

Since it has been such a long time since any other updates, it's possible that some bugs have snuck in, so please report if you encounter any!

Changed files in this update

Vertigo Remastered Content Depot 1318091
  • Loading history…
