Early Access Update #1

NEW TILE: BIRD!
Bug fixes
- Cupid now adds 1 point regardless of hearts being paired
Quality of life improvements
- -Added a total score tracker next to high score
- -Updated some tooltips to include more clarity
New content
- -Added 6 new achievements
