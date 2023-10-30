 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoGlass update for 30 October 2023

Early Access Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12576374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW TILE: BIRD!

Bug fixes
  • Cupid now adds 1 point regardless of hearts being paired
Quality of life improvements
  • -Added a total score tracker next to high score
  • -Updated some tooltips to include more clarity
New content
  • -Added 6 new achievements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2582541 Depot 2582541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link