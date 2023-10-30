 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 30 October 2023

Hotfix 579121

Hotfix 579121

Build 12576249

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Improve performance for Lunar Hail and Ice Crystaleyezer.
  • Updated ghost for Wormwood’s Guest of Honor skin.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to burning a Wooden Chair.
  • Fixed animation bugs with some emotes while sitting on a chair.
  • Fixed animation and inventory image bugs for Table Vase skins.
  • Fixed inventory image bugs for Framed Drawing (or Empty Frame) skins.
  • Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. armor set steam effect happening after the armor piece is unequipped.
  • Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. lines remaining visible after the hat has been unequipped.
  • Fixed some cases where attack inputs would sometimes get canceled unexpectedly with Lag Compensation turned off.

