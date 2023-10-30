Hotfix 579121

Changes
- Improve performance for Lunar Hail and Ice Crystaleyezer.
- Updated ghost for Wormwood’s Guest of Honor skin.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to burning a Wooden Chair.
- Fixed animation bugs with some emotes while sitting on a chair.
- Fixed animation and inventory image bugs for Table Vase skins.
- Fixed inventory image bugs for Framed Drawing (or Empty Frame) skins.
- Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. armor set steam effect happening after the armor piece is unequipped.
- Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. lines remaining visible after the hat has been unequipped.
- Fixed some cases where attack inputs would sometimes get canceled unexpectedly with Lag Compensation turned off.
