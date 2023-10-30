- Small change to wording in tutorial regarding parallel worlds.
- Fixed description of trap influence in tutorial
- Increased the initial value of parallel world timeout, so that it's not too inhibiting initially.
Bug Blazer update for 30 October 2023
v1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
