RPG Architect update for 30 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 12576092

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with tile offsets in the engine.
  • Fixed an issue with tile-based movement.
  • Fixed an issue with conditional commands losing data (and extended to more).
  • Improved performance in editor further.
  • Fixed an issue with status effect animations in battle and map.

