NecroAttack！ update for 30 October 2023

10.31 Updates & Maintenance for Bestiary Functions

At the suggestion of some players, the Pokédex function has been changed accordingly, and the problem of stuckness that may occur after browsing the Podextrodex has been fixed, and the application will continue to be updated and maintained in the future, thank you for your understanding and support.

