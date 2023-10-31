 Skip to content

The Hunter's Journals - Return to Wight Chapel update for 31 October 2023

Return to the ash-choked streets of Wight Chapel.

Patchnotes

Its time to go back, hunter.

The madness of Pattic Claine is not finished with you yet. Five missing Galvanic horrors await you in the ash-clogged lanes and crematoria of Wight Chapel. Conclude the mystery in Grindwheel Games' first two-part adventure. Can you face the nightmare once again and escape with your sanity intact?

Happy Halloween!

And, should you like any of the artwork from the new book, don't forget to check out our store on Teepublic, when you can find wall art, buttons, magnets, wall hangings and more. This includes the cover art for Return to Wight Chapel, which has been added to the store today.

https://www.teepublic.com/user/grindwheel-games-store

