How To Hack In? update for 30 October 2023

Patch notes 30/10/2023 22:29

Patch notes 30/10/2023 22:29

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed: changed name of free, default network from "Beginner Network" to "Public"
  • Changed: clicking anywhere on the terminal makes it and its text field input active

