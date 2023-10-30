- Changed: changed name of free, default network from "Beginner Network" to "Public"
- Changed: clicking anywhere on the terminal makes it and its text field input active
How To Hack In? update for 30 October 2023
Patch notes 30/10/2023 22:29
