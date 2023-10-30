PLAYTEST VERSION 4.3.002

FIXED BUGS
- Problem with stairs on Level 3-1.
- A player with active bubble could die when touching water.
- Problem when switching between non-consecutive skills on the map.
NEW
- Avatar in save slot changes depending on selected difficulty.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update