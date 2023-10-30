 Skip to content

Xanguito Aventura Playtest update for 30 October 2023

PLAYTEST VERSION 4.3.002

FIXED BUGS
  • Problem with stairs on Level 3-1.
  • A player with active bubble could die when touching water.
  • Problem when switching between non-consecutive skills on the map.
NEW
  • Avatar in save slot changes depending on selected difficulty.

