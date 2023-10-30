 Skip to content

Conquest Manager update for 30 October 2023

Update Notes for version 0.54

Version 0.54 updates:

  • Improved Bot/AI intelligence

  • fixed serveral server and client side bugs

  • Updated Unity version

