Squirrelmageddon! update for 30 October 2023

v1.07.1085 - HAPPY SQUIRRELOWEEN 2023!

30 October 2023

HAPPY SQUIRRELOWEEN!

The Brethren have once again sacrificed themselves and brought forth the Reaper and his legion of mutant flesh eating squirrels!

PLAY THE SQUIRRELOWEEN! MAP AND FACE THE SQUIRREL HORDE!

  • DOWNLOAD THE FREE SQUIRRELOWEEN! DEMO -

Access Squirreloween! missions via Mission Zones > SPECIAL EVENTS

Patch Notes:

  • MAIN MENU: backspace toggles HUD
  • FIX: squirrel player - intel compass icon
  • FIX: gm squirrels less 'California ground squirrel tail shake'
  • FIX: some human effigy pickups triggering intel pickup
  • FIX: 'AL' grip on weapon
  • FIX: game over mobs
  • FIX: character select dead message instead of rescue message
  • FIX: Level Up
  • MAP: Specimen Observation Lab
  • fewer stuck squirrels
  • large specimen cell interior collision fixed (room to move)
  • MAP: Reaper Box with 18 weapons
  • MULTIPLAYER: LAN setting added to HOST

GLHF!

[concept art only]

