v1.07.1085 - HAPPY SQUIRRELOWEEN 2023!

Share · View all patches · Build 12576033 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy

HAPPY SQUIRRELOWEEN!

The Brethren have once again sacrificed themselves and brought forth the Reaper and his legion of mutant flesh eating squirrels!

PLAY THE SQUIRRELOWEEN! MAP AND FACE THE SQUIRREL HORDE!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SQUIRRELOWEEN! DEMO -

Access Squirreloween! missions via Mission Zones > SPECIAL EVENTS

Patch Notes:

MAIN MENU: backspace toggles HUD

FIX: squirrel player - intel compass icon

FIX: gm squirrels less 'California ground squirrel tail shake'

FIX: some human effigy pickups triggering intel pickup

FIX: 'AL' grip on weapon

FIX: game over mobs

FIX: character select dead message instead of rescue message

FIX: Level Up

MAP: Specimen Observation Lab

fewer stuck squirrels

large specimen cell interior collision fixed (room to move)

MAP: Reaper Box with 18 weapons

MULTIPLAYER: LAN setting added to HOST

GLHF!

[concept art only]

