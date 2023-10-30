 Skip to content

ZomB update for 30 October 2023

George is back and dandy

Build 12575999

Patchnotes via Steam Community

George is Back - and he's had a makeover

Hi folks, it's been a very long time.
ZomB has had an update, including a new XR rig as we noticed that the controllers weren't working, bringing it up to date and giving it some major polish, Lighting has been adjusted as well as the general atmosphere, we decided to make all 3 levels play throughout the night as ZomB looks its best in the 'B-Movie' setting.

So dive back into this chilled game and go spend some time munching on some Braaaaiiinzzz!

