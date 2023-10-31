 Skip to content

Deadside update for 31 October 2023

Hotfix 0.8.0.1 & Server Migration

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Deadsiders!

On Oct Xth at 0X:00am PDT /X:00 GMT, Hotfix 0.8.0.1 will be deployed

author: ⚠️Servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable while the update is being deployed. Game client update is required.
Over the weekend while playing the game with you all, our team discovered some temporary server performance issues. This hotfix will address these issues, and also include some tools that we can use to further investigate these problems.

In other server news, a handful of our official servers will be moved to new hardware to ensure that they continue running smoothly. No progress will be lost, however, the server IP will change. This means you will have to search for these servers again in the browser after the migration, instead of using “resume.”

The following servers are affected by the move:
  • Official US Central 400
  • Official US Central 401
  • Official US Central 402
  • Official US Central 407 FP only
  • Official US Central 406 FP only
  • Official US Central 403
  • Official US Central 404
  • Official US Central 405 PvE

The move will happen in the period from Oct 30, 2023 to Nov 3, 2023, with a downtime of a few minutes.

Bad Pixel

