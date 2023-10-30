Update 30th of October 2023 - v1.0.9a

Added Starter Town "Lumirath" with roof toggling concept
Loading in should no longer allow players to fall below the terrain
Client and Server now loads terrains in chunks around the world as you walk around, for performance reasons.
Draw distance hard capped to 150 meters
Memory usage reduced drastically
Removed most scarcely used Vegetation to preserve memory
All trees are now the same model until woodcutting implementation to preserve memory
- When we introduce tiered trees, we will add these as rarer finds around constant spawn locations
Changed files in this update