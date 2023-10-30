Update 30th of October 2023 - v1.0.9a

Share · View all patches · Build 12575934 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 00:33:37 UTC by Wendy

Added Starter Town "Lumirath" with roof toggling concept

Loading in should no longer allow players to fall below the terrain

Client and Server now loads terrains in chunks around the world as you walk around, for performance reasons.

Draw distance hard capped to 150 meters

Memory usage reduced drastically

Removed most scarcely used Vegetation to preserve memory

All trees are now the same model until woodcutting implementation to preserve memory