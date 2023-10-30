 Skip to content

Shredded Faith Playtest update for 30 October 2023

Update 30th of October 2023 - v1.0.9a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Starter Town "Lumirath" with roof toggling concept

Loading in should no longer allow players to fall below the terrain

Client and Server now loads terrains in chunks around the world as you walk around, for performance reasons.
Draw distance hard capped to 150 meters
Memory usage reduced drastically
Removed most scarcely used Vegetation to preserve memory

All trees are now the same model until woodcutting implementation to preserve memory

  • When we introduce tiered trees, we will add these as rarer finds around constant spawn locations

Changed files in this update

