- Added an experimental item recovery system. If you crash or freeze during a run, the next time you log in the items you had found will be in your inventory. Sort by Acquired to confirm! Let me know if this works or is causing any odd issues for you
- Added one T0 unique item
- Capped runs at 150 while I investigate why Monster Level 157 causes issues
- Substantially improved the performance of skill sound effects at very high attack speeds
- Fixed some bugs with Seismicity's positioning
- Fixed a bug where monsters could be missing a portion of their life on spawn
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 30 October 2023
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
