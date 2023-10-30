10/30/2023

Adjusted Mini Boss Stun Timer: The stun timer for the mini boss inside the Arcane Spire has been adjusted. Previously set at 10 seconds, it has been increased to 15 seconds, providing players with a bit more challenge during encounters.

Archer Difficulty Adjustment: The archer in the main hall has undergone a difficulty adjustment. Previously considered too easy to defeat, the encounter has been intensified to offer a more challenging experience for players, requiring enhanced skills and strategies.

Improved Checkpoint Appearance: Checkpoints in the game have received a visual overhaul. The way checkpoints look in-game has been revamped, offering a significant improvement over the previous build. This enhancement aims to enhance player experience and navigation throughout the game.

Added End-of-Alpha Loading Screen: A new loading screen has been added at the end of the second Key Keeper cutscene. This loading screen signals the conclusion of the alpha phase and expresses my heartfelt gratitude to the players for their participation. I appreciate your support and dedication throughout this testing phase. Thank you for playing!