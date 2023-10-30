Emergency Update: Missile System Fixes & Performance Enhancements - Akagi Kai Ni

Share · View all patches · Build 12575862 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, it's Pawee.

We've released an emergency patch to address a critical bug in the multi-lock missile system from our recent update.

Additionally:

The missile's trail effect has been optimized to be gentler on the GPU.

We've also improved the terrain's surface rendering for better performance.

With these changes, the game should run smoother and with fewer bugs.

This update is codenamed "Akagi Kai Ni". The patch date displayed on the main menu is 31 October 2023.

Thank you for your support!

Pawee

GameCrafterTeam