Cursor fix and minor corrections

The next update is now live:

Since some are still reporting that the cursor sometimes shifts out of interact mode when in combat and using skills and spells, I have now added a new option in the 'Other Options' menu: 'Always Show Cursor In Combat.' Activating this option will force the cursor into interact mode as long as you are in combat, with the exception of pressing the free-look key, which will still allow you to look around without bringing the cursor to the edge of the screen.

After the previous update that allowed shop windows to be closed with the escape key, it was possible for the item info window to remain on the screen after the shop window was closed when using escape. This happened if the cursor was over an item when escape was pressed. This issue has now been fixed.