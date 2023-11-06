DEV TO MAIN: Balance and Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 12575846 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello, today's update is the main branch catching up to all the changes on the beta DEVREVIEW branch. These were released and tested over the course of the last few months and its time to close the gap between the two. Here is the full list of updates:

reduce weight on reroll cards so less chance to see the same cards on consecutive attempts

enemy ground gas now has a visual indicator of when damage is applied and will disable itself

added ground gas delay so they will not do damage immediately when spawned

fixed shield, tagging and tesla coil upgrades not showing in Upgrades when choosing a category in campaign

choosing a card in campaign no longer removes that card from the draw pool during that stage

fixed add card filters being toggled while typing in search

fixed keyboard shortcuts triggered while renaming deck

fixed orbital mines loosing collision

fixed fighters being detached if bay replaced or comboed

fixed quadrant equipment upgrades not applying to the new equipment

fixed bomber instances being capped at 40

adjusted exp curve from +20% per level to +35% - 1% per level.

Originally the exp needed to level increased by 20% each time to level (exponential), this update will test a flattening curve so that exp needed will be +35% at level 1 (at the beginning and decreasing as you level), so by level 35, the exp needed to level will be the same and no longer increasing.