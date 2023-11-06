DEV TO MAIN: Balance and Performance

Hello, today's update is the main branch catching up to all the changes on the beta DEVREVIEW branch. These were released and tested over the course of the last few months and its time to close the gap between the two. Here is the full list of updates:
-
reduce weight on reroll cards so less chance to see the same cards on consecutive attempts
-
enemy ground gas now has a visual indicator of when damage is applied and will disable itself
-
added ground gas delay so they will not do damage immediately when spawned
-
fixed shield, tagging and tesla coil upgrades not showing in Upgrades when choosing a category in campaign
-
choosing a card in campaign no longer removes that card from the draw pool during that stage
-
fixed add card filters being toggled while typing in search
-
fixed keyboard shortcuts triggered while renaming deck
-
fixed orbital mines loosing collision
-
fixed fighters being detached if bay replaced or comboed
-
fixed quadrant equipment upgrades not applying to the new equipment
-
fixed bomber instances being capped at 40
-
adjusted exp curve from +20% per level to +35% - 1% per level.
Originally the exp needed to level increased by 20% each time to level (exponential), this update will test a flattening curve so that exp needed will be +35% at level 1 (at the beginning and decreasing as you level), so by level 35, the exp needed to level will be the same and no longer increasing.
-
created new pickup: damage buff (orange color) - will double all weapon damage for 10 seconds (timer can be increased with general upgrade)
-
asteroid drops are more dynamic, drop rate of anything is still at 4%, but the selection will be determined by the game increased bomber instances from - 50 to 100
-
adjusted exp scale to be closer to oringal but still taper off at higher level
-
fixed empty deck campaign issue
-
fixed challenge map select issue
-
fixed incinerator not trigging beam card draws
-
fixed being able to select the current hex
-
created new pickup: damage buff (orange color) - will double all weapon damage for 10 seconds (timer can be increased with general upgrade)
-
asteroid drops are more dynamic, drop rate of anything is still at 4%, but the selection will be determined by the game state, health chickens will - chosen more if health is lower, green exp collection orbs will chosen more if there are many uncollected exp on the field.
-
green orb pickup range now covers the entire map
-
elites now drop only blue or orange orbs
-
increased exp rewards for higher tier enemies
-
starting reroll cost reduced from 5 to 3.
-
shotgun starting firepoint 4 to 5
-
teslacoil cooldown reduced 2 to 1.5 sec
-
ion trident tighten firing arc from 30 degrees to 15, base damage increased from 10 to 15
-
railgun base damage increased from 20 to 40, cooldown reduced from 5 to 3 sec
-
flak turret base damage increased from 7 to 10, base radius increased from 1 to 2, added base 25% burn chance
-
flak cannon base damage increased 15 to 20, base radius increased 2 to 3, narrow fire pattern from 30 to 20 degrees
-
auto turret, removed starting burn chance
-
particle collider now starts with 100% pierce, pierce upgrade card removed
-
black hole generator now starts with 100% pierce, deals damage to enemies at the center
-
spiral ion disk starts with 5 base damage
-
cruise missile damage radius increased from 1 to 2
-
rocket barrage removed ground fire chance, decreased cooldown from 4 to 1.5
-
fighters base speed increased from 3 to 4
-
tesla orb base damage increased 10 to 15
-
ion fence now spawns 5m away in the quadrant direction
-
proxy mine starting life increased from 5 to 7 sec, damage radius increased from 2 to 3
-
orbital mines start with 8 max drones, deploy speed changed from 4 to 3 sec
-
god beam removed starting burn chance, cooldown increased from 5 to 6
-
god strike damage increased 10 to 20, cooldown reduced from 3 to 2
-
turrets of the same type will no longer target the same enemy if able
-
fixed tesla attack speed not applying to tesla orb
-
reduced amount of spawned enemies
-
increased hate generation from 0.25 -> 0.5 per kill
-
increased enemy hate health bonus from 0.15 to 0.25
-
replaced damage number system with more performant simplified version
-
max zoom out distance changed from 70 to 60
-
fixed enemy not seeking player
-
removed replaced equipment from history to prevent replaced equipment (now non-applicable) upgrades being drawn
-
fixed shields picking up items
-
added notification when hate increases
-
fixed DS9 not picking up exp
-
UI performance optimizations
-
fixed campaign stage depth not reflecting on starting hate
-
new steamworks icons published
-
increased chicken highlight
-
fixed combo notice for already comboed weapons
-
reduced charging enemies charge speed by 25%
-
forced cooldown on elite enemies special attacks so they cannot perform the attack as they spawn
-
increased projectile pool limit from 200 to 500
Changed files in this update