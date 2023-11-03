Out Now! Ebenezer and the Invisible World is Finally Here!

Dearest Patrons of the Invisible and Visible Realms!



As autumn leaves dance on the brisk November breeze, we find ourselves brimming with gratitude. With hearts aglow, we extend our sincerest thanks to each cherished soul within our community, for your unwavering support has been the ember that kindled our creative hearth.

Since the echoes of our announcement on the PC Gamer Show in the merry month of June, your unwavering support has been our guiding star, infusing our endeavors with newfound vigor and determination. It was as if, in the midst of the bustling market square, you reached out a helping hand, reminding us of the boundless joy of shared dreams.

As the echoes of the festival bells began to fade, another crescendo awaited us at MIX NEXT, where we unveiled the cherished date of our release. Your reception, akin to the joyous carols sung on Christmas morn, enveloped us in warmth, making our hearts swell with immeasurable gratitude. Your presence transformed this journey into a tale we shall carry in our hearts for all eternity, a tale of unity and shared jubilation.

To those who, with the gentle click of a mouse, bestowed upon us the gift of wishlisting, you have illuminated the darkest corners of our efforts, allowing joy to reach far and wide. In each wishlist, we see not mere numbers, but the flickering candles of hope and anticipation, lighting the path toward a future adorned with merriment and camaraderie.

With every beat of our hearts, with every quill stroke upon parchment, we send forth our heartfelt thanks. You have blessed us, not just with your support, but with the enduring spirit of solidarity itself—a spirit of generosity, of togetherness, and of everlasting joy.

May your days be merry and bright, dear friends, and may the echoes of our gratitude reach you, even in the quietest hours of the night.

With the deepest affection and the warmest blessings,

The Devoted Teams at Play on Worlds and Orbit Studio