Just a small patch after Valve released a fix for the Steamworks SDK, bringing it up from v.1.58 to v.1.58a. Steamworks change/fix did not actually affect the game, but it's nice to keep it up to date with the SDK.
∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿
Airship Dragoon update for 30 October 2023
Steamworks Update Patch
Just a small patch after Valve released a fix for the Steamworks SDK, bringing it up from v.1.58 to v.1.58a. Steamworks change/fix did not actually affect the game, but it's nice to keep it up to date with the SDK.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update