 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airship Dragoon update for 30 October 2023

Steamworks Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12575812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch after Valve released a fix for the Steamworks SDK, bringing it up from v.1.58 to v.1.58a. Steamworks change/fix did not actually affect the game, but it's nice to keep it up to date with the SDK.
∠( ᐛ 」∠)＿

Changed files in this update

Airship Dragoon Test1 Depot Depot 308381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link