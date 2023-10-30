 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Unknown Fear update for 30 October 2023

Minor Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12575808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Make the Flashligh infiniy, testing if its better this way.

Make de second puzzle numbers easier to find.

Make you see better in the dark

some minor scenario changes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2619301 Depot 2619301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link