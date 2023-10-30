Minor Changes

Make the Flashligh infiniy, testing if its better this way.
Make de second puzzle numbers easier to find.
Make you see better in the dark
some minor scenario changes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Make the Flashligh infiniy, testing if its better this way.
Make de second puzzle numbers easier to find.
Make you see better in the dark
some minor scenario changes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update