Avalon Lords: Dawn Rises update for 30 October 2023

Early Adopters Access!

30 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Early Adopters! Exclusive New Build Access! 🚀

Great news for our dedicated Early Adopters! 🎮 You're in for a special treat - early access to new game builds! 🌟

If you joined us at the game's release, you're eligible for this exciting opportunity to dive into new versions of the game ahead of the crowd. 🎉

Here's how to claim your access:

Join our Discord community (if you haven't already).
https://discord.gg/animusinteractive

Message me personally (yes, personally!) to express your interest.
Already part of our Discord family? No worries! Reach out, and you're in too! 💬

Get ready to explore, provide feedback, and be a part of shaping the future of our game. Your support means the world to us!

For Avalon!!

Changed depots in 2024 branch

View more data in app history for build 12575790
