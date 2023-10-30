Early Adopters Access!

Attention Early Adopters! Exclusive New Build Access! 🚀
Great news for our dedicated Early Adopters! 🎮 You're in for a special treat - early access to new game builds! 🌟
If you joined us at the game's release, you're eligible for this exciting opportunity to dive into new versions of the game ahead of the crowd. 🎉
Here's how to claim your access:
Join our Discord community (if you haven't already).
https://discord.gg/animusinteractive
Message me personally (yes, personally!) to express your interest.
Already part of our Discord family? No worries! Reach out, and you're in too! 💬
Get ready to explore, provide feedback, and be a part of shaping the future of our game. Your support means the world to us!
For Avalon!!
Changed depots in 2024 branch