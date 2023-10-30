- Fixed an issue that would cause prompts to get stuck on screen.
- Fixed an issue that would cause settings menu to remain on screen after unpausing.
- Fixed an issue with some lights draw distance being too short when playing on medium settings.
Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 30 October 2023
Small Update #3
