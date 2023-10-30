 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 30 October 2023

Small Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12575755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that would cause prompts to get stuck on screen.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause settings menu to remain on screen after unpausing.
  • Fixed an issue with some lights draw distance being too short when playing on medium settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2573321 Depot 2573321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link