Wanted Shadows OUT NOW!

Hi everyone!

I'm glad to announce that Wanted Shadows is out now! It's on a launch discount and costs just $1.34 for the rest of the week, so get it now while you can!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2491670/Wanted_Shadows

Also, if you have or buy our other game, Soul Stalker, you can get an even bigger discount (and vice versa)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/

I hope you all enjoy the game, and leave a review if you enjoy it as it helps us a ton!