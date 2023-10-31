MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE - Build 1.0.101.85

Here we are guys!

The time has finally come to drop the update!

now comes the fun part, remembering how many features we added in this months LOL

NEW UI & UX

It was the work that took us the most resources during these months. believe us, completely redoing a UI is already a huge job, let alone putting it together with the development of all the new features and content.

We will be honest, it was a challenge that really exhausted our energy however we are really happy with the new look of TrackDayR and we are sure it will be appreciated by all the players as well.

All this would not have been possible without the help of Erik ”Frankie” Frank, who did all the initial prototyping and gave us support throughout the integration of the new UI. It was a really close collaboration, besides a great professional we found a great friend.

THANK YOU FRANKIE

NEW RIDER MODEL

A new character with a whole new system that allows us to use the same "naked body" and model all the clothes we want to create on it.

For now we have created T-shirts, jeans, MX suits, road leather suits, MX boots, Racing Boots and also sneakers, but in the future we can potentially create EVERYTHING WE WANT TO.......

AND WHEN WE SAY EVERYTHING, WE MEAN EVERYTHING

NEW WARDROBE CUSTOMIZATION

With the new character modeling system, we certainly couldn't stop there, so we created a whole new section of the menu, called WARDROBE where you can indulge in creating the conbinations of clothes you like best and save the preset by giving it the name you want and be able to quickly select it just before you hit the track!

NEW TRACK --> Hell of Sand

NEW TRACK --> Michigan MX 2023

NEW BIKES

DIRTBIKES 250cc and 450cc 4 Stroke





SUPERMOTO 250cc and 450cc 4 Stroke





SIDECAR MX 660cc 4 Stroke

NEW TYRE 3D MODEL GRIP-MX and GRIP-SM



The physics of the game have been developed to tie the wheels even more closely to the terrain, with algorithms for ruts and the dynamics of the terrain that will react differently not only in terms of grip, but also in terms of deceleration, absorption and other physical parameters.

REVOLUTIONED AIR PHYSICS



The physics in the air have been written to create more realistic behaviour by combining the various forces at play: rider force, bike inertia, wheel angular momentum, air impact in all directions - for example, a sideways leaning bike will have a greater impact on the air.

NEW BRAKING SIMULATION

A complete new systeam for the braking physics. Now every bikes cha read a proper brake set in the brakes folder. Also the rear brake can now block the rear tyre with a fantastic scratch sound!

CHANGELOG:

NEW UI & UX (almost fully playable with gamepad)

NEW RIDER MODEL

NEW EXPERIMENTAL IN-GAME BIKE MOD TOOL

NEW REPLAY CORE SYSTEM

NEW RUTS SIMULATION PHYSICS

IMPROVED SUSPENSION ALGORITHM

NEW TYRE IMPACT ABSORPTION

PHYSICAL TERRAIN

NEW SEPARATED MASSES SIMULATION

NEW DRAG CALCULATION (Based on the bike surface)

NEW GYRO EFFECT IN AIR

IMPROVED RIDER/BIKE MASSES INFLUENCE

IMPROVED TYRES PHYSICS ALGORITHM

REVOLUTIONED AIR PHYSICS

NEW RIDERS ANIMATION (based on a totally new cinematic system)

NEW SEPARETED BRAKE REGULATION (Removed combined brakes)

NEW DYNAMIC CoG CALCULATION

NEW SCRUB SYSTEM

NEW WHIP SYSTEM

NEW WHEELIE HELP

*Thanks to SX DESIGN for the image cover ːsteamthisː