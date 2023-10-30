For players who cannot pass a level, I added a "Pass Level" button on the pause menu. You can use it for every level. It can decrease the playing time of the game, but it's worth it for you all.
Little Dasher! update for 30 October 2023
Added "Pass Level" button for every level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2576551 Depot 2576551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update