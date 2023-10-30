 Skip to content

Little Dasher! update for 30 October 2023

Added "Pass Level" button for every level

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For players who cannot pass a level, I added a "Pass Level" button on the pause menu. You can use it for every level. It can decrease the playing time of the game, but it's worth it for you all.

