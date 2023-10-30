 Skip to content

Pumpkinman update for 30 October 2023

Day 1 Patch

Build 12575568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • music and sound is muted when game is out of focus
  • navigation in options menu now works correctly
  • fixed some enemies hit flashing effect not being visible
  • added crash dump file
  • typos

