This release is a Lighting Redesign, Nanite Implementation and DLSS 3.5. Set antialiasing to Low for best effect and view at 1920x 108 for DLSS to learn and engage. Your experience and framerate are logged and used as references for DLSS and it should perform live image and resolution reconstruction. (3rd time I restarted the game it finally showed some noticeable framerate gains)

PLEASE ENJOY!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2140460/Body_Electric/