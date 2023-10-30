 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 30 October 2023

Version 0.6.7 (Beta 2)

Last edited by Wendy

-Changed the dog transition to knocking over a lamp instead of crashing through a window
-Changed PA announcements in underground to London recordings
-Fixed camera bugs

