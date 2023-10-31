The Very Spooky 1.2.5 Halloween Update!



Update 1.2.5 for Across the Obelisk adds 3 more skins to the Spooky Night in Senenthia DLC! All existing owners of this DLC will have the new skins added to the already existing seven without any further action required.



For the next 9 days, Senenthia will be decorated to celebrate the holiday, and you will have access to a special Halloween challenge which will reward you with the exclusive “Treat Cardback” should you succeed.

We also have a livestream tomorrow Nov 1st over at twitch.tv/paradoxinteractive at 15:00CET with Fred Wester and BjornB playing some co-op)

Happy Halloween!

To celebrate this spooky holiday you can also pick up Across the Obelisk and any additional content at a discounted price!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1385380/Across_the_Obelisk/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2168960/Across_The_Obelisk_Spooky_night_in_Senenthia/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2511580/Across_The_Obelisk_Sands_of_Ulminin/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2325780/Across_The_Obelisk_The_Wolf_Wars/